Ahmedabad, Jan 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally and toll in Gujarat's Ahmedabad rose by 126 and two respectively on Sunday, while 151 people recovered from the infection, an official said.

The caseload of the district is now 60,041, the toll stands at 2,269, and the recovery count is 53,967, he added.

"It is after a long time that the daily addition of cases in Ahmedabad is less than Surat. Ahmedabad city reported 123 new cases and 147 recoveries, while the rest came from the rural areas," the official said.

An Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation official said the city has 2,342 active cases, led by south zone with 427 active cases, followed by west zone with 414 and north-west zone with 377.

Bed occupancy in the city hospitals earmarked for COVID-19 treatment fell to 9.3 per cent as only 321 of 3,440 beds have patients, said Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association.

"In ICUs with ventilators, 34 beds are occupied and 226 available. In ICUs without ventilators, 48 beds are occupied and 497 available," it added.

