Ahmedabad, Jun 27 (PTI) The number of new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rose by 211 on Saturday, taking the overall count to 20,269, state health department said.

With 12 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll has mounted to 1,410.

With 199 more patients being discharged in the day, the number of the recovered cases has risen to 15,460, the health department stated.

