Leh (Ladakh) [India], February 26 (ANI): Reaffirming the commitment to strengthening the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, today flagged off a batch of 30 students from Lok Niwas, Leh, for the Rashtriya Ekatmata Yatra 2026 - Student Experience in Regional Understanding (SERU) tour.

The initiative is organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in collaboration with Vidyarthi Sewa Trust.

According to an official release, the group comprises 11 girls and 19 boys from Eliezer Joldan Memorial College, University of Ladakh, and the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies, Choglamsar. During the 13-day tour, the students will visit Gurugram, Chandigarh, Manali, and Jammu as part of a structured exposure programme aimed at fostering national integration and regional understanding.

The itinerary includes visits to premier institutions and landmark sites such as the Maruti Suzuki India Limited plant at Gurugram and Rashtrapati Bhavan, among others. A unique feature of the programme is the students' stay with host families in different regions, enabling them to experience local culture, traditions, and lifestyles firsthand, thereby deepening their appreciation of India's rich diversity.

Addressing the students, the Lieutenant Governor underscored the importance of such exposure tours in strengthening national integration and mutual understanding among youth. He observed that the SERU initiative is a meaningful step towards realising the vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat by creating platforms for dialogue, cultural exchange, and experiential learning.

Kavinder Gupta highlighted that SERU (Student Experience in Regional Understanding) promotes awareness and appreciation of specific regional cultures, citing previous tours from Ladakh to Delhi as notable examples.

He emphasised that through activities such as cultural exchanges, visits to historical sites, and interactions with local communities, participants gain first-hand insight into the country's diverse traditions and ways of life. Such initiatives, he noted, foster lifelong friendships, lasting memories, and a deeper emotional bond among citizens from different regions, the release noted.

The Lieutenant Governor further remarked that the primary objective of the initiative is to provide Ladakh's youth with an opportunity to understand India's diverse cultural, geographical, and administrative landscape. The programme familiarises students with governance systems, higher educational institutions, industrial establishments, and the historical backdrop of various states, thereby broadening their academic and professional horizons.

"It is not merely an educational tour but a powerful medium for fostering collaboration, dialogue, and national unity. When young people from different regions engage with one another and exchange experiences, it strengthens harmony and mutual cooperation," he stated.

Commending ABVP and Vidyarthi Sewa Trust for their sustained efforts, the Lieutenant Governor appreciated their role in enabling the youth of Ladakh to connect with the nation's cultural heritage, democratic values, and governance framework. He encouraged the students to act as ambassadors of Ladakh, uphold its rich traditions, and contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

During the interaction, the organisers informed that the tour is designed to broaden students' perspectives, promote cultural understanding and national unity, and inspire them in their future academic and career pursuits, the release stated.

The Lieutenant Governor extended his felicitations and best wishes to all participating students for a safe, successful, and enriching journey, reiterating the Administration's commitment to youth empowerment and nation-building initiatives in the Union Territory of Ladakh. (ANI)

