New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Air India Express on Tuesday said checked-in baggage allowance has been increased to 30 kilograms from 20 kilograms for passengers on its flights to the Middle East and Singapore.

The airline also offers an additional complimentary checked-in baggage allowance of 10 kg for families travelling with infants.

"Guests can now enjoy 30 kg of check-in baggage, along with 7 kg of cabin baggage. This enhanced allowance applies to Air India Express international flights between India and the Middle East, as well as Singapore," it said in a release.

Air India Express operates around 450 weekly flights between India and the Middle East. It flies 26 weekly flights connecting Singapore.

The airline has a fleet of 90 planes and operates over 400 daily flights connecting 36 domestic and 15 international destinations.

