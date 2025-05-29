New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The Directorate of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, in collaboration with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), is set to organise a groundbreaking conference titled 'AI for Empowering PwDs', on 30th May 2025, in Bengaluru, according to the official statement from Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment.

According to the official statement, this pioneering initiative aims to spotlight the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence in creating inclusive, accessible, and assistive solutions for persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya Plus KN-574 Lottery Result of 29.05.2025, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

The conference will bring together eminent academicians, technologists, innovators, policymakers, startups, and stakeholders from across the globe to discuss, demonstrate, and deliberate on cutting-edge AI applications that enhance the quality of life for PwDs.

The day-long conference will begin with a special address by Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary (DEPwD), along with Prof. PVM Rao (IIT Delhi) and Prof. Venu Govindaraju (University at Buffalo, USA), as per the release.

Also Read | Hindi Journalism Day 2025 Date, History and Significance: Tracing the Roots and Role of Hindi Media in India.

A series of key launches will follow, including Mission AI Accessibility, Mission AI: Implementation of AI in Assistive Technology and Tools for Empowering PwDs, National Disability Support AI Chat Bot and Unified Benefits Interface (UBI).

The sessions are meticulously designed to showcase innovative AI and assistive technology approaches.

The session Highlights include Panel Discussions, Innovations for an Inclusive India, Featuring voices from IIT, AIIMS, OpenAI, Anuvadini, CSIO, Sarvam AI, and Karya Inc., and Assistive Technology Leveraging AI, with participation from Microsoft, Lenovo, Bhashini, StackGen, EquiBeing Foundation, and others.

As per the official statement, experience-sharing sessions will include Real-life stories of transformation shared by leading entrepreneurs, changemakers, and beneficiaries of assistive technology solutions, including Ekansh Aggarwal (Svar Smart Solutions), Gopikrishnan S. (Sunva.AI), Arman Ali (NCPEDP), and more.

It will also include technology Demonstrations, such as Start-ups under the India AI Challenge (MeitY) and other global innovators showcasing their breakthroughs in assistive tools for developmental, visual, hearing, and multiple disabilities.

The key participants will include Dot Inc (South Korea), Torchit, Sunbots Innovations, Sohum Innovation Labs, Indic AI, Barrier Break, Khyaal, among others.

The cultural Showcases, adding a creative dimension, Miracles on Wheels will present a specially curated cultural performance to celebrate talent and resilience.

The conference will conclude with an Interactive Q&A Session, followed by the 'Way Forward' address by Rajesh Aggarwal, paving a strategic roadmap for inclusive AI development.

The event will offer stakeholders a platform to build collaborations and ideate further on future-ready, inclusive technology solutions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)