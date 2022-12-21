New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) A pilots' union of Air India on Wednesday sought the response of the airline management on various issues, including alleged violation of the roster system and career progression policy.

The Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) also said that if there is no response in three days, it will be constrained to seek appropriate remedies in accordance with applicable law.

In its letter on Wednesday, the grouping said, "we understand the management of Air India is contemplating certain changes to the conditions of service of the pilots".

The changes pertain to employees' passage regulations, roster practices and career progression policy, the letter said.

There was no immediate comment from Air India.

ICPA, which represents the narrow-body pilots of Air India, has around 900 pilots as members.

This is at least the fourth letter written by the Air India pilots' unions this month.

So far this month, ICPA and the Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG) have written to the management at least three times to raise concerns about various issues.

"We demand to be involved, as representatives of the pilots, in deliberations regarding any change in conditions of service before any precipitative steps are taken," ICPA said in the letter addressed to Air India's Chief Human Resources Officer Suresh Dutt Tripathi on Wednesday.

Among others, the grouping has said the roster practices, entered into between the management and ICPA, be followed in letter and spirit.

There should not be an "artificial distinction between permanent/ regular pilots and FTC (Fixed Term Contract) pilots, while no such distinction was contemplated at the time of signing of and within the said practices therein", it said.

In a letter on Tuesday, the two unions had raised concerns about the airline advertising for hiring of captains for A320/B777 planes.

"We are determined to oppose this irrational move tooth and nail as hiring direct entry captains from outside without a decision on seniority is detrimental to our pilots," the joint letter said.

Tata group took control of loss-making Air India in January this year and since then has been taking steps to revive the airline.

