New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said that he discussed the Enforcement Directorate case on the alleged scam involving the state-run liquor corporation, TASMAC, during his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged for a detailed inquiry.

Palaniswami, who is also Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly met with the Union Home Minister in the national capital on Tuesday evening and the AIDMK leader said that various issues regarding Tamil Nadu, including National Education Policy's language formula, the release of funds and developing railway projects for the State were discussed.

Palaniswami said that he discussed the case of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), asking for a detailed inquiry into the matter. On March 20, the Madras High Court had directed ED to halt any proceedings related to searches on the premises of TASMAC.

Further the AIADMK leader said he had in the meeting, requested Shah to continue the two-language formula in Tamil Nadu.

"Various issues of Tamil Nadu were discussed with Union Minister Amit Shah. We stressed two-language policy should continue in the State. Requested to release funds and implement various schemes for Railway projects," the AIADMK leader told reporters in Delhi.

Palaniswami, who is also known as EPS, further rejected any rumours of discussions regarding an alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the AIADMK for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls in 2026.

"There is nothing related to alliance. we came here for people issues. Only media is giving news about alliance for sensationalism. There is still one year for the election," Palaniswami said.

EPS said that he will only consider talks of an alliance after the election dates are announced, adding, "Is election date is announced to speak about alliance? In 2019 and 2021 we spoke about alliance only near to election. Alliance and ideology is different. Our ideology is constant. and alliance would be based on circumstances. Circumstances only decide the alliance. There is still one year is for election."

Assembly elections for Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held in 2026.

AIADMK had got into an alliance with the BJP after the demise of J Jayalalithaa's demise in 2016.

The DMK won both the 2019 Lok Sabha and the 2021 Assembly elections. the DMK also won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The AIADMK and BJP were in an alliance for the 2021 state elections, during which the BJP won four seats. It however broke off ties with the BJP in the year 2023.

The issue of the NEP's three language formula has been a point of contention for the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, alleging that the union government is trying to "impose" hindi on non-hindi speaking states.

On March 25, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin said that all parties except the BJP supported their resolution against the three-language formula, adding that nobody is against any language but he cannot accept any language imposition.

Chief Minister Stalin added, "Except BJP, all parties have supported it (resolution against three languages). We are firm that we will never accept it (triple language policy). I came to know that opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami has gone to Delhi. We hope that the opposition leader (Edappadi K. Palaniswami) will raise this issue."

AIADMK leader EPS had arrived in Delhi on the night of March 25, along with other party leaders for the meeting with Union Home Minister. (ANI)

