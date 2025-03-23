New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The All India Congress Committee (AICC) approved the proposal to form various committees for effective party organisation ahead of the AICC meeting scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9, a press release said.

The AICC issued a press release to inform the public about the development. The press release includes the names of the newly appointed reception committee, coordination committee, accommodation committee, session venue committee, session dias committee, CWC venue committee, and food committee members of Gujarat state.

The Congress top leadership is all set to meet its district presidents in Delhi on March 27, 28 and April 3, as informed by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on March 18.

The decision was taken at a meeting of AICC general secretaries and state in-charges of AICC chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The meeting discussed the AICC session to be held on 8th and 9th April in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

"Today in the meeting, there was a long discussion on the AICC session, which is going to be held on 8th and 9th April in Ahmedabad. On 8th April, there will be a meeting of the Congress Working Committee in Ahmedabad itself, and on the 9th, there will be the AICC session," Jairam Ramesh told reporters on March 18.

"Apart from this, a meeting of all the District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents of the country has been called on 27th March, 28th March and 3rd April in this Indira Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi. This meeting is taking place after many years, I think after 16 years. The objective of this meeting is to make DCC stronger and how to bring DCC to the centre of our organization," he added.

According to a press release issued by the Congress, the Ahmedabad AICC meet will bring together AICC delegates from across the nation to deliberate on the challenges posed by the "anti-people policies" and the "relentless attack" on the Constitution and its values by the BJP while charting the party's future course of action.

The session will begin on April 8 with an extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, followed by the AICC Delegates' meeting on April 9. (ANI)

