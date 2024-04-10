New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Wednesday signed an MoU with Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) and launched AICTE-Inter-Institutional Biomedical Innovations Programme (IBIP) to catalyse interdisciplinary education, research and innovations between medical and engineering institutions.

The MoU was exchanged between Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE and Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO and Director of C-CAMP, at AICTE HQ in New Delhi.

Also Read | Kerala Imam Slams Adah Sharma and Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story Screenings In Eid Sermons.

AICTE Chairman TG Sitharam launched the AICTE-Inter-Institutional Biomedical Innovations Programme (IBIP), to promote education, research and innovations through facilitated, forged and focused interaction between medical and engineering institutions.

The AICTE-IBIP programme is the collective endeavour of AICTE and C-CAMP to promote accessible, affordable and quality healthcare to all, making health and lives better.

Also Read | Online Drugs Order in Mumbai: Two Import 214 Grams of Marijuana From US via Courier Service, Arrested After Customs Set Up Delivery Trap.

The objective of the programme is to facilitate engineering and medical graduates, postgraduates, and faculty members to jointly work on the challenges from the medical domain.

Beside imparting multidisciplinary education and research, the initiative will also prompt and prepare them for entrepreneurship, particularly in the healthcare sector.

The programme will also offer a structured Bio Entrepreneurship Didactic course online, which has health sector skills council accreditation for the participants.

Launching the programme, AICTE Chairman highlighted, "The collaboration between engineering and medical students will foster creativity, innovation, and a deeper understanding of the complex challenges in healthcare. By leveraging their complementary skills and knowledge, students from both disciplines can develop impactful solutions that improve patient care and advance the field of medicine".

Taslimarif of C-CAMP said that "the joint initiative of AICTE and C-CAMP to launch the Inter-Institutional Biomedical Innovations Programme provides a platform for engineering and medical students to collaborate and work on interdisciplinary projects to address real-world healthcare challenges".

Under IBIP, AICTE will provide a grant-in-aid of Rs 10 lakh against a matching contribution from Institution to develop and implement at least 10 ideas/innovations to address the challenges posed by the healthcare domain.

All the Institutions selected for AICTE-IBIP will become part of a Network of all sanctioned projects to learn from each other, collaborate and enhance their performance.

Ravi Nayar, Programme Director of Inter-institutional Biomedical Innovations Programmeme, informed that C-CAMP, through its flagship programmemewill mentor, mediate, support AICTE-IBIP and conduct an awareness programmeme to inform faculty and students of medical and engineering institutes of the benefits of inter-specialty teamwork and the potential for innovation and entrepreneurship in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)