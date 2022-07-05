Guwahati, Jul 4 (PTI) Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) and Singapore-headquartered Surbana Jurong on Monday signed a 'letter of intent' for urban infrastructure development works here.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Singapore Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the CM's Office said in a release.

Speaking at the event, Sarma stated that the signing of the 'letter of intent' would add a new strength to the 'organic relationship' between Assam and Singapore.

Stressing on the need for a master plan to transform Guwahati into a world-class city, he said the expertise of the Singapore-based firm in the field of urban infrastructure development would be of immense help towards meeting that goal.

Commenting on the development, Shanmugaratnam said, "Now, we have crossed the worst phase of COVID-19 spread and the world resumes on path to recovery. Assam must utilise its full potential in the field of economic growth."

Sarma stressed on the need for critical infrastructures such as cold-storage, supply-chain and modern modes of transportation among others in the state.

"Due to lack of infrastructure such as cold storage, several products of Assam are not able to reach markets where these could be sold at attractive rates.

"As a result of which (lack of infrastructure), a portion of the produce are sold at distress price. Focussing on such infrastructure would be of immense help to farmers of the state," the chief minister added.

