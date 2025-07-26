New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Amid the political tussle between Karnataka Congress' top leadership, the aides of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar clashed with each other at Karnataka Bhavan.

The incident involves C Mohan Kumar, Assistant Resident Commissioner of Karnataka Bhavan, as well as Siddaramaiah's special duty officer (SDO), and H Anjaneya, SDO to Deputy CM Shivakumar. The commotion between the two has reached their bosses.

Also Read | ITR Filing Rules 2025: New Tax Slabs Offer Full Rebate up to INR 12 Lakh; Check Key Guidelines Before Submitting Returns.

Anjaneya demanded that a departmental inquiry be conducted against C Mohan Kumar.

"From the day he assumed office as Assistant Resident Commissioner, Mohan has been obstructing duties. In his office, he threatened to take off his shoes and beat me (Anjaneya). Mohan had come to beat me in front of everyone in the office premises. Mohan is responsible if there is any accident, Anjaneya said in a formal complaint registered with the Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka.

Also Read | Have Maids and Cooks Vanished From Gurgaon? Is Police Crackdown on Suspected Illegal Bangladeshis the Reason Behind Workers and Sanitation Staff Exodus From Gurugram Societies?.

"Even though he is senior in service, he has been preventing me from performing my duties. Therefore, the departmental inquiry should be held into his promotion and should also inquire into the fact that my dignity has been lost," Anjaneya said in his letter.

Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah had said earlier that he had learned about the clash from someone and would review it.

However, Mohan Kumar clarified that he did not threaten to hit with a boot.

"Anjaneya had come to the office earlier. He sarcastically said something inappropriate. I didn't notice because I was on a phone call. He left. An office staff brought the matter to my notice. Later, I called Anjaneya and asked for an explanation," Kumar said.

Mohan claimed that Anjaneya behaved rudely with the ladies in the Karnataka Bhavan. "The women staff have also complained about this to the Women's Commission," Kumar told ANI.

Delhi police has said that it didn't receive any PCR call or complaint regarding the clash that occurred in Karnataka Bhavan and will take appropriate action if any such complaints are registered. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)