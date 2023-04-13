Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 13 (ANI): All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar and the Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote academic and research collaboration in various areas of health and technology using concepts of Artificial intelligence, officials informed on Wednesday.

"To integrate Medical Science with Technology for providing a better and more equipped health care service, in a first-of-its-kind effort two premier institutes from the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education AIIMS Bhubaneswar and IIT Bhubaneswar have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote academic and research collaboration in various areas of health and technology," the press release said.

"Both Institutes have agreed to extend collaboration in advancing research for public health applications like early diagnosis of disease and outbreaks, Artificial Intelligence and data analytics, Biomedical engineering and technology, Disease prediction modelling, Digital health, development of tools, equipment and strategies for diagnostic and therapeutic use," it added.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr Ashutosh Biswas and IIT Bhubaneswar Director Shreepad Karmalkar signed the MoU at AIIMS Bhubaneswar premises."Dr Ashuotsh Biswas mentioned that this endeavour will aid in finding solutions to the current challenges in public health and patient treatment in the region. The application of cutting-edge technology into health care will have immense translational value in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases," it said.

"The collaboration will focus on the application of Artificial Intelligence with relation to various health disorders, Material development, App development, Wearable sensor development, Image-based diagnostics, AI, Data Sciences enabled Smart health monitoring system, and Early warning systems among others," he further said.

Dr Biswas also mentioned that the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandviya has always encouraged such tie-ups to excel the health care delivery to the people.

"On the occasion, Biswas also extended gratitude to Union Health Minister and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for their support to make this MoU a successful one," he said. On the occasion, IIT Bhubaneswar Director Shreepad Karmalkar that the societal effect of these two institutions in Odisha and throughout the nation will increase as a result of this MoU.

"IIT Bhubaneshwar director mentioned that several faculties of IIT Bhubaneswar and AIIMS have been looking at possible mutual partnerships for some time. The societal effect of these two institutions in Odisha and throughout the nation will increase as a result of this MoU, which will combine all of these efforts and give them a powerful boost," the official statement said.

"IIT Bhubaneswar director thanked Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ji for encouraging the creation of this MoU and further said that the endeavour is to ensure that this MoU produces concrete results," it said.

"The Institutes will also focus on dedicated laboratory development. An advanced research Centre called "Center for Biomedical Engineering and Technology" which includes biomedical signal processing, advanced characterization, detector fabrication for imaging, additive manufacturing for designed materials, bio tracker and biosensor development for mental health care, is also planned under this collaboration," press release mentioned.

In addition, both Institutes have agreed to facilitate Faculty and Student exchange programmes and reorientation/training courses that will bring academic excellence in their respective fields.

The Institutes also agreed to develop and offer joint academic programmes involving technology and healthcare as well as an academic credit-sharing mechanism.

"Both Institutes will focus on dedicated facility development and explore the use of advanced medical equipment for Artificial Intelligence enabled patient care services. This will provide Joint Academic Programmes that include short summer courses for MBBS and BTech Students. Also, research dissertations and Thesis work for Doctoral (PHD/MTech) Students. Patenting, product development, technology transfer, and Industry collaboration are other aspects that this collaboration will address," the official statement said. (ANI)

