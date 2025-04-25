Hyderabad, Apr 25 (PTI) AIMIM candidate Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi on Friday won the election held to Telangana Legislative Council's Hyderabad Local Authorities' constituency, defeating his BJP rival N Goutham Rao.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and BJP contested for the seat for which voting held on April 23. The ruling Congress and main opposition BRS did not field candidates.

Of the 88 votes polled, the AIMIM candidate secured 63 votes, while the BJP got 25 votes, official sources said.

The total number of eligible voters in the election was 112 consisting 81 Corporators of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and 31 ex-officio members (MLAs, MPs, and MLCs).

The political temperature rose ahead of polling, with the BJP accusing the Congress and BRS of helping the "communal" AIMIM win the election by staying out of the contest.

Banners appeared in parts of Hyderabad in the name of "Hindus," appealing to GHMC Corporators to cast their votes against AIMIM, which allegedly insulted Hindus.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao had said the party decided to stay away from the election as it lacked the strength to win. He added that BRS could not support either the BJP or AIMIM. BRS had also issued a whip to its members on the party abstaining from the election.

Taking exception to the BJP's criticism of the Congress, ruling party MLC Venkat Balmoor had said the BJP chose to contest despite not having the numbers to win. Balmoor alleged that the BJP was trying to gain political mileage by stoking religious tensions.

