New Delhi, October 28: A bus operated by AISATS, a ground handling service provider for Air India, caught fire at Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 on Tuesday afternoon, but no aircraft, airport facilities, or passengers were injured, according to a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) statement. The bus caught fire near C-34 Pier, Terminal-3, at about 12:25 p.m.

"When the fire was noticed, the driver evacuated all passengers and then tried to douse the fire using the fire suppression system on board the vehicle. But sensing that it was not effective, the driver too got away. The Bus is reportedly a CNG bus, and the cause of the fire is some technical malfunction," the CISF said. Air India Bus Fire in Delhi: AI SATS Bus Bursts Into Flames at IGI Airport’s Terminal 3, Video Surfaces.

Air India Ground Handler's Bus Catches Fire at Delhi Airport

An Air India bus caught fire at Delhi Airport Terminal 3. Pictures from the airport as fire tenders doused the flames. More details awaited. Pics: Delhi Airport pic.twitter.com/1lmIFKqlwu — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2025

VIDEO | An Air India SATS bus caught fire near a parked aircraft at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3. No passengers were on board at the time of the incident. The airport’s fire squad quickly responded and brought the blaze under control before it could spread. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/cc2jKeKzK1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 28, 2025

A coach operated by AI SATS caught fire this morning at T3 bay no 32. It is learnt there were no passengers onboard. AI SATS is a third party provider is ground handling services to multiple airlines, including Air India. More info awaited pic.twitter.com/lMQEtYPewV — Jagriti Chandra (@jagritichandra) October 28, 2025

The information was immediately passed to the Fire Service, and necessary action was taken.The ARFF team responded, and the fire has been extinguished. The situation is under control. No damage to any aircraft or other facilities has been reported so far. Meanwhile, CASO, CO Ops, and DC Ops also responded to the location, the CISF said.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)