Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): The accused in the urination case on an Air India flight from London to Mumbai was granted bail on Monday, however, he was sent to judicial custody after he failed to comply with the condition of the bail.

The accused in the March 11 urinating case on the Air India flight, identified as Ramakant, was granted bail by a Mumbai court on the condition of furnishing a bail bond of Rs 25,000.

Also Read | Elephant Attack in Tamil Nadu: Selfie With Wild Jumbos Turns Into Tragedy for Man After Trampling Incident in Krishnagiri.

However, the court sent him to judicial custody after he argued that he won't be able to pay the sum of the bail bond.

Further, the accused's family was contacted and will be fulfilling the bail formalities after which he will be released.

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: Woman Abducted, Assaulted and Gang-Raped in Barmer.

Mumbai Police has also filed a chargesheet in this case.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)