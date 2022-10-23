New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 14.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The air quality in the city continued to remain in the poor category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 247 at 8 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear sky during the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 31 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 77 per cent at 8.30 am.

