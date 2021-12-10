New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'poor' category on Friday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city (overall) read 293 at 7.40 am.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the air at 7.40 am stood at 'poor' and 'moderate' levels, respectively.

However, in the NCR region of Noida and Gurugram, the air quality has again deteriorated.

With the AQI at 306, the air quality in Noida has worsened to the 'very poor' category, while the air quality in Gurugram has declined to the 'poor' category with AQI at 249.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) had on Tuesday ordered the immediate closure of industries not running on PNG or cleaner fuels in industrial areas despite the availability of gas infrastructure and supply.

The Commission had directed States to prepare an implementable Action plan by clearly specifying definite timelines for switching over of all identified industries units to PNG, where infrastructure and supply of gas are already available.

After the Supreme Court pulled it up for the opening of schools amid the rising air pollution level in the city, the Delhi government directed that schools will remain closed until further orders. The schools in the four districts of Haryana adjoining Delhi has been closed till further orders. (ANI)

