Nagaon (Assam) [India], April 25 (ANI): AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, who was arrested for his controversial remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack, was produced before a local court in Nagaon on Friday.

The police took the legislator into the custody following public outrage over his statements.

Also Read | Delhi Mayor Election 2025 Result: Raja Iqbal Singh Becomes Delhi's New Mayor, BJP Regains Control of MCD After 2 Years (Watch Videos).

Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed about the detailed information of those arrested and has vowed stringent action against individuals supporting or defending Pakistan in connection with the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1915695322757529786

Also Read | Who Is Raja Iqbal Singh? Here Are Key Things To Know About New Delhi Mayor.

In his X post, he wrote, "Assam will not tolerate any individual who, directly or indirectly, supports or defends Pakistan in connection with the heinous attack in Pahalgam. So far, the following individuals have been arrested by @assampolice for directly or indirectly promoting the cause of Pakistan in Social media, *Hailakandi - Md. Jabir Hussain *Silchar - Md. A.K. Bahauddin, Md. Javed Mazumder *Morigaon - Md. Mahahar Mia @ Md. Mujihirul Islam *Nagaon - Md. Aminul Islam *Sivasagar - Md. Sahil Ali Further arrests are underway as part of our ongoing crackdown."

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1915745412537090345

In another post, he said two more are arrested in connection to attack, "As part of its intensified crackdown on individuals promoting anti-national sentiments, the @assampolice has made two additional arrests: *Barpeta: Md. Jarif Ali (25), also known as Sharif Sing, *Biswanath: Anil Bania, District Secretary of the Satra Mukti Sangram Parishad"

Earlier on Thursday, according to Nagaon SP Swapnaneel Deka, a video surfaced on social media in which AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam made a very wrong statement on the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Deka stated that in the video he was defending the terrorists, due to which the police have taken cognisance of the video and have arrested him by registering a case. Deka added that he will be presented in court on Friday.

"Today, we saw a video circulating on social media in which MLA Aminul Islam made a very wrong statement on the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. He was defending the terrorists... So we have taken cognisance of this video and registered a case, arrested him, and he will be produced in court tomorrow", Swapnaneel Deka told reporters.

Islam was booked under section 152/196/197(1)/113(3)/352/353 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), according to an official 'X' post by Assam police.

"On the basis of a misleading & instigating statement by Dhing MLA, Sh Aminul Islam in public, which went viral & had potential to create an adverse situation, NagaonPS Case 347/25 was registered for offences u/s 152/196/197(1)/113(3)/352/353 BNS. He has been arrested accordingly", Assam Police's 'X' post said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)