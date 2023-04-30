Ranchi, Apr 30 (PTI) Hundreds of AJSU Party workers took out a march in Ranchi on Sunday against the Hemant Soren government, alleging that it failed to fulfil its poll promises.

The 'Samajik Nyay' (social justice) march began at the Morabadi Ground and culminated in Harmu.

AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto alleged that the Hemant Soren government has neither been able to ensure social justice for the people nor did it make honest efforts regarding caste census or domicile policy.

"More than 40 months have passed but this government has not done anything regarding domicile, employment and displacement policies. This government has cheated students, farmers, labourers and people of the state," he claimed.

Over the next 20 months, AJSU Party workers will be campaigning in every block regarding the "failures" of the government, he added.

