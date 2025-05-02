Lucknow, May 2 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of systematic discrimination and injustice against the poor, backward classes, Dalits, and minorities.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Lucknow, the former chief minister claimed the current regime has failed to deliver justice to the underprivileged, denying them access to welfare schemes and humiliating the victims instead.

"The poor are not getting any benefits from government schemes. They are forced to run to Lucknow for assistance but return empty-handed," he alleged.

Yadav assured the people of Uttar Pradesh that if the Samajwadi Party returns to power in 2027, his government would restore responsive governance, reminiscent of his previous tenure.

"Like before, when a call brought an ambulance or the police promptly, officers will again be held accountable to the people and deliver justice at their doorstep," he said.

He alleged that ever since the INDIA bloc and the Samajwadi Party challenged the BJP's communal politics, the ruling party has become nervous and has resorted to spreading hatred to retain its hardline support base.

"That's why they are targeting madrasas and bringing laws like Waqf amendment," he added.

Yadav further alleged that BJP leaders are the biggest violators when it comes to illegal constructions and land encroachments in the state.

"They talk about law and order, but their own people have built the most illegal houses and occupied land unlawfully. The public is questioning them on rising unemployment, inflation, and corruption," he said.

Predicting a political shift in the 2027 assembly elections, he said, "The PDA - Pichhde (backward), Dalit, Alpsankhyak (minority) -? will blow the BJP away. Their government will be out of power."

He also likened the BJP's publicity machinery to Nazi propaganda. "They run false campaigns like Hitler. People must beware of BJP's propaganda politics."

Yadav reiterated the party's long-standing demand for a caste census, calling it the first major step towards social justice.

"We, the PDA family, comprising nearly 90 per cent of the population, want caste-wise enumeration. It is essential to ensure fair share and respect for every community, as envisioned by Dr BR Ambedkar," he said, adding that the next phase of the struggle will include demands for reservation in the private sector.

He also promised to gradually phase out outsourced jobs, restore the old pension scheme in Uttar Pradesh, and repeal the Agniveer recruitment scheme if the INDIA bloc forms the central government.

On recent incidents of vandalism targeting statues Ambedkar, Yadav accused the state government of complicity.

"Statues of Baba Saheb are being desecrated across the state with the government's silent support. The police are not acting. We demand strict action against those responsible for such acts of disrespect," he said.

