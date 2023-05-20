Lucknow, May 20 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday congratulated Congress leader Siddaramaiah on becoming the chief minister of Karnataka and D K Shivakumar the deputy chief minister.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said he hoped the new leadership would usher in a "new" Karnataka.

Also Read | G7 Summit 2023: Japanese Robot Says 'Namaste to India', Urges Indians To Visit Japan (Watch Video).

In a tweet in Hindi, the SP chief said, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Siddaramaiah ji on taking oath as the chief minister of Karnataka and D K Shivakumar ji the deputy chief minister."

"Hope the new leadership builds a new Karnataka," he added.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Officials Against Delay in Providing Benefits of Welfare Schemes to People.

A week after a landslide victory of the Congress in the Karnataka assembly elections, the new government under the leadership of Siddaramaiah was formed on Saturday.

The Congress won 135 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) won 66 and 19 seats, respectively, in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka state assembly.

The election results were declared on 13 May.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)