Sultanpur (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday took a jibe at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, saying he has hit a boundary of defeat in the elections.

Yadav has lost the elections in 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2022, Maurya said. He has "hit a four of defeat", the deputy chief minister told the media here.

Maurya also said bulldozers will run over properties of criminals. He, however, said if there is any encroachment by the poor, then it will be removed after making alternative arrangements for them.

Maurya also claimed that leaders of powerful countries are seen "walking behind" Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in big programmes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keeping the robbers and the corrupt under control, he claimed.

