Ballia, Feb 26 (PTI) Union minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has become the representative of only 20 per cent of people in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters after addressing an election meeting here in Phephana, Giriraj Singh mocked the SP's claims of forming the next government in the state.

"In 2017, the SP was speaking about forming the government. In UP, the fight is between 80 per cent and 20 per cent. Akhilesh Yadav has become the representative of only 20 per cent of people. The criminal antics of the SP still make people feel afraid and people have not forgotten it," he said.

Giriraj Singh, who is the Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, said Akhilesh Yadav has realised that he will be making an exit and this is clear from his facial expressions.

