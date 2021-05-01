Lucknow, May 1 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday of ignoring ground realties and problems faced by people as the second coronavirus wave ravages the state.

In a statement Yadav said, "Congratulations to the chief minister for getting rid of COVID-19. But, the problem is that he is wearing his old glasses."

"Adityanath is seeing peace and success of government schemes. If he removes his glasses, then he will see the ground reality -- hue and cry everywhere, pain on the faces of the public," the SP leader said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)