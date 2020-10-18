Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): Samajwadi Party national president and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has started preparations for the Assembly elections in 2022.

Applications are being invited by the Samajwadi Party from potential candidates for the general election of 2022. Applications will be taken from 19 October 2020, said party chief spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary.

The last date for application is 26 January 2021. Applications will be submitted at the state headquarters, 19 Vikramaditya Marg, Lucknow. Candidates' applications will not be taken from the constituencies where the assembly by-elections are being held and from the constituencies of the current MLAs.

Right now the emphasis of Samajwadi Party is on strengthening the organisation up to the block and booth level. The party's national president Akhilesh Yadav has instructed the workers and leaders to carry out intensive public relations from now on. (ANI)

