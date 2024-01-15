Bhopal, Jan 15 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday dissolved his party's Madhya Pradesh unit.

The entire unit under state president Ramayan Singh has been dissolved on the instructions of Yadav, SP national spokesperson Yash Bhartiya said.

Also Read | 24.82 Crore People Lifted Out of Multidimensional Poverty in India Over Nine Years, Says NITI Aayog Report.

"The district units were dissolved and 10 Lok Sabha in-charges have been removed from their posts," he added.

The SP failed to win a single seat in the 230-member Assembly, polls to which were held on November 17 and results were declared on December 3.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Mauritians to Light ‘Diya’, Recite Ramayana During Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Celebrations on January 22 (Watch Video).

It had fielded candidates on 59 seats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)