New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Former MP and Congress leader Meem Afzal on Saturday attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav and RLD leader Jayant Choudhary saying that it is not possible for the two leaders to stop Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from retaining power in Uttar Pradesh while the main obstacle for the BJP would be the farmers.

Meem Afzal claimed, "The biggest obstacle in BJP's way to victory will be the farmers."

While referring to the farmers' agitation and the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Afzal said, "The farmers have not forgotten their insult. Therefore, the Bharatiya Janata Party will have to bear a big loss in western Uttar Pradesh."

According to the Congress leader, the BJP's strategy in the ensuing Assembly elections is "power and money".

Commenting on RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary's alliance with SP in the poll-bound state, Afzal said, "Small parties have a very weak backbone, so it is very difficult to say about Jayant Chaudhary next step after polls. Jayant Chaudhary will not be in a political position to help anyone after the polls."

Referring to the Congress party, he said, "Since the last few years, the Congress party has been raising the issue of women, youth and employment, including farmers while Akhilesh Yadav including Jayant Chaudhary was sitting silently on these issues."

It is worth mentioning that at present, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, there is a lot of political upheaval in the western part of the state. Home Minister Amit Shah taking charge of BJP is constantly in touch with the voters in western Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, Akhilesh Yadav along with Jayant Chaudhary is trying to work out a new political equation in western Uttar Pradesh by portraying the Yogi government as a failed government. (ANI)

