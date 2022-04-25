Lucknow, Apr 24 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday met family members of sub-inspector Rashmi Yadav, who allegedly hanged herself to death recently, and expressed his condolences, officials said.

SP's national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said Akhilesh visited Yadav's home in the Gonsaiganj area of ??Lucknow.

The body of Yadav, an officer posted at the Mohanganj police station in Amethi and in-charge of women's helpdesk, was found hanging under suspicious circumstances on Friday.

Though the Amethi police said the woman SI was found hanging in her official quarter, her father suspected that she was murdered.

According to a party statement, Akhilesh later told reporters that "the way the woman SI was forced to take her life after being harassed by officials of so called upper caste is very sad and condemnable."

The courts must take a cognisance of the incident and order a probe into the matter and suspend the accused, the statement quoting the SP chief said.

Yadav said his party will raise the issue in the legislative assembly to get justice for Rashmi.

The SP chief said he will also provide legal aid to the family of the deceased.

Alleging that the police is under pressure and is being used for political gains, Yadav accused the ruling BJP government of destroyed the law and order in the state.

The SP chief said the BJP's attempt to kill the voice of opposition by bulldozer will be raised in the legislative assembly.

