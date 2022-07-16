Alipur (New Delhi) [India], July 16 (ANI): Two persons were arrested in connection with the mishap in Delhi's Alipur after a wall collapsed at a godown, said police on Saturday.

Five people were reported dead and nine others were injured after a wall collapsed at a godown in Alipur on Friday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sikander Das (Contractor) and Satish Kumar (site supervisor) by Delhi Police.

Both Das and Kumar have been booked for negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings under sections 288, 304, 337, 338, and 34 of IPC.

Another accused Shakti Singh has been reported absconding.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the mishap.

"Anguished by the mishap in Alipur, Delhi. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the district administration is engaged in relief and rescue work.

"Tragic accident happened in Alipur. The district administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. I am personally monitoring the relief work. I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls," he tweeted.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that a rescue operation is going on and Chief Minister Kejriwal is keeping an eye on the entire rescue work.

"Alipur accident is very painful. Rescue operation is going on by the administration. The Delhi government is with the victims in this hour of grief. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji is keeping an eye on the entire rescue work. I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls and the injured to be safe," Sisodia tweeted.

Soon after the incident, police and the fire brigade were rushed to the spot.

"We got initial info that a wall of an under-construction building has collapsed and 6-12 people are feared trapped. Based on the initial info, we conducted technical, manual and canine-based searches at the wall collapse site," said Aditya P Singh, Deputy Commandant of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). (ANI)

