Hyderabad, Mar 7 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday stressed the need for all 37 CSIR labs in the country to work in coordination with each other, discuss their research ideas as this could lead to quality output and limit overlap of research effort making it more cost-effective.

Speaking after inaugurating the week-long 'One Week One Lab' event at CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology here, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, also emphasised for integration amongst labs, public and private R&D labs and Industry for effective utilisation of resources.

"Here is the time when we have certain important ideas to move forward. Among our 37 CSIR (Council of Scientific & Industrial Research) institutes can we supplement each other's resources, experiences as well as our inputs. Is inter-coordination with other institutes, similar kind of research work, R&D happening in both public as well as private. Could we do that? And then extended integration with industry with start-ups, with potential entrepreneurs," Singh said.

He said the founders of CSIR realised the importance of industry at that point of time which is now being realised much more than before that industry has to be an important component of research and our scientific initiatives.

"May be because of the different priorities of different dispensations at the helm it did not evolve in the manner it could have or in the manner it was being envisaged. But, luckily now we have Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If you look at PM Modi's nine Independence Day addresses since 2014 each of his nine Independence Day addresses carries one or the other scientific things," Singh said.

PM Modi spoke about 'Cleanliness Drive' and then 'Start-up India, Stand-up India' initiative. Many people kept asking what does it mean. The results are now there for everybody to see with the number of start-ups jumping to more than 90,000 in the country and there are more than 100 unicorns, the Union Minister pointed out.

Industrial entrepreneurship has awakened and there is a rise of aspirational levels in the last few years, Singh said, adding the Prime Minister in his Independence Day address also referred to the Deep Sea Mission and now Green Hydrogen Mission.

"The Prime Minister speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort is actually meant to be a declaration of the intent of the government which means now it is time for us. The Prime Minister is ready...are we ready. Whether it is energy or chemicals…are finding references in one way or the other in the Prime Minister's addresses...which means we have all the intention, all the patronage, all the support available from the political dispensation from the political leadership," he said.

Singh further said when the government is forthcoming and the Prime Minister is holding meetings with industry leaders, it is important for us to set up an institutionalised mechanism.

"This government is ready to walk the extra mile. So let's change our mindset and be ready to avail all that is in an atmosphere of mutual co-existence and mutual benefit. To move things forward, we have to integrate at different levels; we cannot be integrating in parts and bits," he said.

"Unfortunately, what has happened in the last 40-50 years our minds got conditioned that nothing would happen. But, here we have a dispensation today that's what I have come to say on behalf of the government which is ready to take up measures and it has walked the talk. It is this government which moved the Department of Space...made it open for private participation. Today we have more than 130 start-ups there," Singh said.

CSIR-IICT has all the potential and capacities to take the lead and it can set a model for the other labs to follow, Singh added.

IICT Director D Srinivasa Reddy was among those who spoke.

