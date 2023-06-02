Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 2 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Friday that all five guarantees which were promised in the Congress manifesto will be implemented in the current financial year at a cost of approximately Rs 50,000 crore every year.

The annoucement comes after a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Siddaramaiah and said, "We held a cabinet meeting today. We discussed all five promises thoroughly. We have decided that all five guarantees will be implemented in the present financial year."

The five 'main' guarantees, which Congress promised to fulfil after coming to power in Karnataka, were 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti); Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi); 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya); Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi) and free travel for women in public transport buses (Uchita Prayana).

"We had a long consultation. It will be given in this financial year itself," Siddaramaiah said.

Implementation (of guarantee about 200 units of free electricity) will begin from 1st July. 200 units of electricity will be free...Consumers who haven't paid their bills till July will have to pay.

"We decided to implement all five guarantees. Guarantee-1 'Gruha Jyoti', which exempts families with up to 199 units from paying electricity bills; effective from July 1st. Guarantee-2 is 'Gruha Lakshmi'; govt will pay Rs. 2000 to woman head of family. The scheme will be effective from August 15," CM Siddaramaiah said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that those who use electricity within 200 units will not have to pay the bill.

Gruha Lakshmi - Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family. Bank account and Aadhaar merger process to be done. All BPL and APL can apply. The process will be conducted from June 15 to August 15 and will be effective from August 15. There are no other conditions for this. This will be available in addition to the pension under the Social Security Services. This is not for those who are getting pensions of retired government employees.

Under Anna Bhagya, 10 kg of food grains will be given free to all in BPL households. From June 1, BPL plus Antyodaya Anna card holders will get 10 kg each, Siddaramaiah said.

Uchita Prayana - There are 50 per cent of women in society. Free travel within the state by government regular bus, express, (except AC, non-AC sleeper, luxury, Rajahamsa bus) from June 11 onwards for all women of Karnataka including students irrespective of status. 50 per cent seat reservation in KSRTC. If there are no daughters, the men may sit and go.

Under Youth Fund (Yuva Nidhi), Rs 3,000 per month for 24 months (2 years) from the date of registration for all graduates including vocational pass in 2022-23, Rs 1,500 for diploma graduates. Those who got employment should declare by then. Applicable to males, females and transgenders, Siddaramaiah said.

The Congress Cabinet in the State touched its full strength of 34 on May 27 after the induction of 24 more ministers in the cabinet.

The Karnataka Cabinet was expanded after the Chief Minister and Shivakumar held consultations with the party's central leadership.

On May 20, Siddaramaiah took oath as the Chief Minister along with DK Shivakumar who took oath as his deputy.

This was followed by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government issuing the orders for the implementation of five guarantees which were promised by the party before the elections. (ANI)

