Hyderabad, Jan 29 (PTI) The Telangana government on Saturday decided to reopen all educational institutions in the state from February 1 with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: PM Narendra Modi to Hold His First Virtual Rally on January 31.

A memo to this effect was issued by the state education department.

Also Read | SBI Withdraws Circular Calling Pregnant Women ‘Temporarily Unfit’ for Recruitment.

In a statement, Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said COVID-19 norms should be followed strictly in the educational institutions. She said school managements, teachers, and parents of students should take appropriate precautions.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on January 3 directed holidays be declared in all educational institutions in the state from January 8 to 16.

The vacation has further been extended up to January 30 against the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)