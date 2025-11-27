Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27 (ANI): As the two heavyweights, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, tussle for power, the Congress leaders urged the high command to resolve the issue and put an end to the 'internal rift' in the state.

Siddaramaiah, the current CM, insists he'll complete his five-year term, citing the mandate given by the people of Karnataka. He's emphasised his commitment to fulfilling the party's promises, including the five guarantee schemes. Shivakumar, on the other hand, is pushing for a leadership change, citing a "secret agreement" among senior leaders that he should take over as CM after 2.5 years.

The high command, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to make a decision soon. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have expressed willingness to abide by the party's decision.

The tussle, fueled by the "power-sharing agreement" of 2023 between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, has pushed each other's loyalists to lobby for their leaders to strengthen their claim on the state's top post.

The 'internal rift' within the state has concerned the Congress leaders, who want the issue to be resolved immediately.

Karnataka Congress, state minister Satish Jarkiholi, have urged the high command to step in and settle the matter.

"Everyone has requested to resolve this CM-DCM matter. It will get resolved soon," Satish Jarkiholi told ANI.

Karnataka Minister HK Patil said that he will discuss the matter with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge if he calls him for a meeting.

Speaking to ANI, HK Patil said, "If he calls, we will sit and discuss with him. Wherever high command calls, we will have to go."

Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi expressed concern and urged Mallikarjun Kharge to "resolve the issue as soon as possible."

Alvi likened the current internal rift in the party to the alleged sidelining of former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhara Raje, saying that while every party faces turmoil, the current tussle is concerning.

"Every political party goes through such turmoil. We know what happened with Vasundhara Raje in Rajasthan. We are concerned about Karnataka. The head of the Congress party is not Rahul Gandhi but Mallikarjun Kharge; he should resolve this issue as soon as possible," Alvi told ANI here.

Additionally, senior party MLA and former minister KN Rajanna said the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) should decide the chief minister, and hence "dissolve the assembly and face elections.

"Let's dissolve (the Assembly) and face the elections. Then let's work together under the leadership of DK Shivakumar and come with a majority. Then let him serve as the CM for 5 years. Wasn't it the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) that elected Siddaramaiah? Now the decision should be made by the CLP," the Congress MLA told reporters on Wednesday.

However, Rajanna favoured Siddaramaiah and also threw in the name of state home minister G Parameshwara, suggesting him as the "second option" for the Chief Minister's post.

"The high command said not to talk about leadership. That's why I won't talk about it. My personal wish is that Siddaramaiah should be the CM for five years. The AICC will clarify in the next couple of days. Otherwise, the second option is that Dr G Parameshwara should become the CM," he said.

Congress leader V Gurunadham said that both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are qualified for the CM post, and the decision will be taken by the High Command only.

"Both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are qualified to be CM... The demand will be placed before Rahul Gandhi, and it will be settled shortly, but in the meantime, Siddaramaiah's supporters - Congress MLAs and DK Shivakumar's supporters are moving to Delhi... This will not give a good message to the people...," the Congress leader told ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has said a decision will be made after a discussion among the high command, CM Siddaramiah, and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Kharge stated that it will be a collective decision.

"I will call everyone and have a discussion. Rahul Gandhi will also remain present in that discussion. Other members will also remain present. CM and Dy CM will also remain present. The decision will be made after a discussion with all of these. There is a team. I am not alone. The entire high command team will discuss and make a decision," he told reporters.

Both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar have stated that they will go to Delhi when the high command calls for them.

Shivakumar also shared a social media post speculatively directed at the Congress high command. DK Shivakumar asked everyone, including himself, to keep their promises.

The post read, "Word power is world power. The biggest force in the world was to keep one's word. Be it a judge, president or anyone else, including myself, everyone has to walk the talk." (ANI)

