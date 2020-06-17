India News | All Facts Should Be Shared with Opposition, Says Anand Sharma on India-China Face-off

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Wednesday said that the government should take the country into confidence about India-China face-off in Ladakh and said all facts should be shared with the leadership of opposition parties and with Parliament.

The Congress leader welcomed the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 19 over the situation at India-China border areas.

"The violent incident resulting in the death of 20 Indian soldiers and injuries to many others on the night of 15-16 June is shocking and outrageous. We salute soldiers who made supreme sacrifice in defending their territorial integrity of the motherland," Sharma told ANI.

"India stands firmly united behind its armed forces in this challenging time and we are confident that they are firm in their resolve to defend the country's security. It is the responsibility of the government to take the country into confidence. It is also important that all facts are shared with the leadership of opposition parties and with Parliament. It is a good thing that the Prime Minister has called all-party meeting," he said.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15.

The violent face-off happened in Galwan valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16. (ANI)

