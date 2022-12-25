Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 24 (ANI): Reviewing the arrangements ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Pandurang K Pole on Saturday directed that all government institutes and offices in the valley to hoist National Flag on Republic Day.

At the outset, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir maintained that the main venue of the function of Republic Day will be SK Cricket Stadium, Srinagar and asked all the departments to make arrangements accordingly.

Addressing the meeting, Divisional Commissioner passed several directions to the concerned officers for the smooth conduct of the National event with fervour and gaiety.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners along with district officers and representatives of various departments.

While from the police department the meeting was attended by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, other senior officers and Traffic, besides officers from Paramilitary Forces.

The Divisional Commissioner directed officers of line departments to play a comprehensive and active role with full responsibilities in close synergy. He issued directions to concerned departments for the selection of contingents, cultural programmes, rehearsals, transportation facilities for participants, traffic management, security, refreshment, installation of screens/ LEDs, illumination of Government buildings and other important arrangements for smooth conduct of the event.

The Information Department was asked to play Shahnaiwadan from 7 am to 10 am in the morning besides the provision of PAS System and installation of LED screens at Jahangir Chowk, Lal Chowk and TRC to webcast Republic Day celebrations.

The Divisional Commissioner also directed the Cultural Department officer to make arrangements for 3-5 cultural contingents besides directed for singing, dancing and drama programmes based on patriotism.

It was informed that in addition to band contingents, contingents of CRPF, Police, Armed Police, BSF, ITBP, IRP, UTDRF, Fire and Emergency, Forest, women contingent of police are participating in the parade besides NCC contingents of School Education and Colleges.

For the live commentary, he directed concerned officers, police, Information Department and Radio Kashmir to depute versed commentators.

The Divisional Commissioner also directed the Floriculture departments to make more decorative and creative floral arrangements in addition to the past practice. Further, he directed the Health department to deploy doctors, paramedical teams, and ambulances besides the first aid team at the venue of the Republic Day celebration.

He also directed making snow clearance arrangements at parking places, roads and selected venues in case of snowfall. (ANI)

