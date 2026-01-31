New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Punjab on February 1 (Sunday).

As per the offical release, at around 3:45 PM, the Prime Minister will visit Adampur airport, where he will unveil the new name of the Airport as 'Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Airport, Adampur. He will also inaugurate the Terminal Building at Halwara Airport in Ludhiana, Punjab.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk Taken to AIIMS Jodhpur for Medical Check-Up As Supreme Court Directs Urgent Health Review.

On the occasion of the 649th Birth Anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas Ji, the renaming of Adampur Airport honours the revered saint and social reformer whose teachings of equality, compassion, and human dignity continue to inspire India's social ethos.

Further advancing aviation infrastructure in the state, the Terminal Building, to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister at Halwara Airport, will establish a new gateway for the State, serving Ludhiana and its surrounding industrial and agricultural hinterland. Located in the Ludhiana district, Halwara is also home to a strategically important Indian Air Force station.

Also Read | Surajkund Mela 2026: Dates, Timings, How to Book Tickets, Reach Venue and Other Details.

The earlier airport at Ludhiana had a relatively small runway, suitable for small-size aircrafts. To improve connectivity and accommodate larger aircraft, a new civil enclave has been developed at Halwara, which has a longer runway capable of handling A320-type aircraft.

Aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of sustainable and environmentally responsible development, the terminal incorporates several green and energy-efficient features, including LED lighting, insulated roofing, rainwater harvesting systems, sewage and water treatment plants, and the use of recycled water for landscaping.

The architectural design reflects Punjab's rich cultural heritage, offering passengers a distinctive and regionally inspired travel experience.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party's Punjab President Sunil Jakhar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dera Ballan on February 1, calling it a significant visit that reflects the Prime Minister's respect for Guru Ravidas and the sentiments of the people of Punjab.

Jakhar said the Prime Minister's visit is taking place on a special day when the Union Budget is also being presented, underscoring the importance the Prime Minister attaches to faith and reverence. He described the visit as a message of affection and respect for Punjab and urged leaders of other political parties not to view it through a political lens.

He urged that the Prime Minister's visit be viewed through the lens of faith, reverence, and respect, rather than political gain. Jakhar said that the renaming of Adampur Airport as Guru Ravidas Airport had already been announced, and the Prime Minister will now formally implement it during his visit. He added that Prime Minister Modi will also visit the Dera and pay his respects there.

According to Jakhar, the move reflects respect for a community which, he claimed, was sidelined or misunderstood by the Congress, and should be seen as an inclusive gesture towards society as a whole. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)