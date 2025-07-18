Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Amid continued monsoon activity and widespread cloudy weather across Himachal Pradesh, all major dams in the state are operating within their safe operational levels as of 3 pm today, according to the latest Daily Dam Status Report issued by the state authorities.

The report covers the operational status of 25 major dams and barrages spanning the Satluj, Beas, Ravi, and Yamuna river basins. Despite heavy inflows and significant discharge in several regions, no dam has breached its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) or High Flood Level (HFL) thresholds.

Bhakra Dam, one of North India's most critical reservoirs, recorded an inflow of 900 cubic meters per second (cumecs), with no spillway discharge. The water level is at 486.51 meters, well below its FRL of 512.07 meters.

Nathpa Dam, part of the Satluj basin, recorded high inflows of 835 cumecs with a significant outflow of 440.14 cumecs via spillways.

Karcham Dam saw substantial activity, with 799.39 cumecs of inflow and a total discharge of over 825 cumecs through spillways and turbines.

Kol Dam recorded an inflow of 850 cumecs and released 733 cumecs via turbine operation.

Sainj Barrage and Malana-II, part of the Beas basin, remained non-operational. Malana-II has remained shut since the August 2024 flash floods, and the gates remain open for safety.

Larji Barrage, located on the Beas River, recorded the highest inflow in the state at 1099.8 cumecs, with a large portion (805 cumecs) discharged via spillways.

The majority of dam sites reported cloudy conditions, with only a few, like Karcham and Chamera-I, reporting clear weather. This aligns with the ongoing heavy monsoon spell affecting most of the hill states.

Officials have confirmed that all dams remain within permissible pond levels, and there is no immediate risk of overflow or structural concerns. However, some projects have faced shutdowns due to high silt content, particularly in the Beas and Ravi basins.

Data from a few dams continues to show inconsistencies in real-time updates, with the report noting delayed reporting from certain facilities.

Authorities urge residents downstream of major rivers to remain alert and follow local advisories, especially given the heavy rainfall warnings across Himachal in the coming days. (ANI)

