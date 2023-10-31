Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 31 (ANI): After the Enforcement Directorate summoned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case, West Bengal BJP President Rahul Sinha said that all of them are "exposed".

"Just like Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, the same is the condition of Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. They made huge statements on honesty and formed the government. And now look at the situation of both of their governments, the ministers are going to jail one by one. And that too on court orders. The court is taking strict action... All of them are exposed now," Rahul Sinha said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on November 2, to question him in connection with its ongoing probe into the Delhi excise policy case.

Kejriwal was earlier summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April this year, in connection with the case.

However, Kejriwal was not named as an accused in the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI on August 17, last year.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday extended the Judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader and MP Sanjay Singh till November 10 next month in connection with the alleged liquor scam case. He was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

In February 2023, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy.

The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition. Sisodia is currently in judicial custody.

According to the CBI, Sisodia had played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy and was deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the said conspiracy.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea filed on behalf of Manish Sisodia in connection with cases related to the alleged liquor scam. (ANI)

