New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday urged all political parties, including the Congress, to unite against anti-India forces, and raise their voice if they find their leaders working against the country's interest.

His remarks come a day after the BJP alleged that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has links to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation and which has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation.

Also Read | 'Law and Order in Delhi Never Been So Bad Before': AAP Launches Scathing Attack on Centre and Amit Shah After Several Schools Received Bomb Threats.

Addressing reporters here, Rijiju said anybody found to be working with anti-India forces must be countered unitedly by all political parties.

"I wish to tell the leaders and workers of the Congress that even if their own party leaders are found to be working in tandem with anti-India forces, they should raise their voice against them," Rijiju said.

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: From Derailments to Railway Mishaps, Check List of Major Train Accidents in India.

The minister also said that the government had informed the Congress that discussion on the Constitution will be taken up in the Lok Sabha on December 13-14 and in the Rajya Sabha on December 16-17.

The BJP on Sunday claimed that Sonia Gandhi, as the co-president of the Forum of the Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, is linked to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation.

"Notably, the FDL-AP Foundation has expressed their views that treat Kashmir as a separate entity," the BJP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)