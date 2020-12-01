Chennai, Dec 1 (PTI) As Tamil Nadu braces for the second cyclone in a week, Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday said all precautionary measures are in place to minimise the possible damage that could be caused by the weather system and urged people to stay indoors.

The chief minister appealed to people, particularly those in the southern districts, not to step out unnecessarily between December 1 and 4.

According to the India Meteorological Department, a cyclone is very likely to hit Tamil Nadu on December 4.

Thedeep depressionin the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm by late Tuesday night, the IMD said.

It is very likely to cross the Sri Lanka coast close to Trincomalee during the evening or night ofDecember 2 as a cyclonic storm.

It is very likely to move nearly westwards thereafter, emerge into the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area on December 3 morning.

It would then move nearly west-southwestwards and cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Kanyakumari and Pamban around early morning of Friday, the IMD said.

People in the districts where alerts have been issued warning of heavy rain or storm should not venture out unnecessarily and the fishermen who have set out for fishing should return to safety, he said.

The chief minister directed the monitoring officials of districts including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin to oversee the precautionary measures there.

Palaniswami, who chaired a high-level meeting to assess the cyclone's impending impact, called upon the public not to panic over the new cyclonic storm as all precautionary measures have been taken on war-footing.

"I request you to follow the instructions of the government and extend your full cooperation," Palaniswami said in a statement.

National disaster response teams have been stationed in Madurai, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin, he added.

The meet was attended among others by deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, ministers and senior officials.

Meanwhile, Revenue and Disaster Management minister R B Udayakumar said the impact of the new cyclone could be felt till Madurai.

Deep sea fishermen from the coastal Kanyakumari district who have ventured into the sea have been warned to return to the shore.

Permission has been sought from appropriate authorities to facilitate a safe landing for the Tamil Nadu fishermen in Karnataka, Kerala, Goa and Lakshadweep, he said.

The Central team deputed to assess the damage caused to Tamil Nadu due to Nivar last week, is expected to arrive on December 5.

The team would hold consultation with the chief minister after visiting the affected areas, Udayakumar said.

Earlier, cyclone Nivar had crossed the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 26.PTI JSP SA

