Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Assam on Friday for a two-day visit, during which he will participate in the centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of key development projects worth over Rs 18,530 crore across the state.

The Prime Minister will attend the birth centenary celebrations of legendary singer, lyricist and composer Dr Bhupen Hazarika at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara, Guwahati, at around 5 pm. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. Nearly 1,200 artists will come together to perform a selection of Dr Hazarika's iconic songs in front of the Prime Minister, reflecting the deep cultural legacy of the music maestro.

Also Read | MHADA Pune Board Lottery 2025: Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority Announces Lottery for 6,168 Houses on mhada.gov.in; Check All Details Here.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place across Guwahati ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival. Security agencies and the state administration have deployed personnel at key venues, while traffic restrictions have been announced to ensure smooth movement during the programme.

On September 14, PM Modi will travel to Darrang district, where he will lay the foundation stone of several projects worth over Rs 3,600 crore, including the Darrang Medical College and Hospital, a GNM School and a B.Sc. Nursing College. He will also lay the foundation stone of multiple road and infrastructure projects and address a public meeting at around 11 am.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Bairabi-Sairang Railway Line, Says ‘Mizoram Is Playing Important Role in India's Development Journey’ (Watch Video).

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will visit Numaligarh in Golaghat district, where he will inaugurate the Assam Bio-ethanol Plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL). The plant is aimed at promoting clean energy, cutting carbon emissions and reducing dependence on fossil fuels. He will also lay the foundation stone of the Polypropylene Plant at NRL, a major petrochemical project expected to add value to Assam's industrial growth.

These projects, according to officials, are expected to boost connectivity, healthcare, industrial capacity and clean energy adoption in Assam, while creating new employment opportunities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)