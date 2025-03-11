Lucknow, Mar 10 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has quashed all orders related to the removal from service of a group of trainee judges who allegedly created a ruckus in an inebriated state at a resort here in 2012.

The Lucknow Bench of the high court also ordered their reinstatement as probationary officers.

The order was passed by the full bench of Justice Jaspreet Singh, Justice Manish Mathur and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi, allowing the petition of trainee judge Sudhir Mishra and seven other trainee judges.

In its order made available on Monday, the court said the allegations on which the trainee judges were removed were stigmatic in nature. Despite this, they were not given any opportunity to present their side before being removed, which is against the established principle of affording the opportunity of hearing.

The trainee judges involved in the fracas at the Charans Club and Resort situated on Ayodhya Road here were of the 2012 batch. They had come to the Institute of Judicial Training and Research (JTRI) for their induction programme that started on June 9 and was to end on September 8, 2012.

On September 7, 16 trainee judges reached the resort, and it was alleged that all of them consumed alcohol in large quantities.

The petitioners argued that the allegations levelled against them were stigmatic and that they should have got a chance to present their case before being removed from service. The petitioners argued that all the orders regarding their removal were illegal.

