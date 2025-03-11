Lucknow, Mar 11 (PTI) In a relief to Congress MP Rakesh Rathor in a rape case against him, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted him bail.

However, the police, while filing the charge sheet in the case, also added Section 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) of the BNS.

The order was passed by a single bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan of the Lucknow bench on the bail plea of Rathor, who argued that he was falsely implicated for political reasons and the FIR was registered after four years in the case.

While opposing the bail plea, the government lawyer and the woman pleaded that during the investigation, an audio recording of the MP was found giving assurances of marriage and other things to the woman, and on this basis section 69 was added in the case.

It is noteworthy that the woman lodged an FIR against the Congress MP with Kotwali Nagar of Sitapur on charges of rape, intimidation and wrongful confinement.

She alleged that Rathor sexually exploited her for four years by luring her with marriage and helping her in building a political career.

The anticipatory bail plea of the accused was rejected by the high court on January 29, following which he was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Rathor was arrested on January 30 during a press conference at his residence. An MP/MLA court in Sitapur had also rejected his anticipatory bail plea on January 23 following which he moved the high court.

Since his arrest, Rathor was lodged in Sitapur district jail.

