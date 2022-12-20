Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): Allahabad University students staged a protest against fee hike on Monday. They also set bikes on fire and damaged a car.

Some reports claimed that the violence erupted after agitated students were stopped by security guards from entering the university campus.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Announces LPG Cylinders at Rs 500 to BPL Families.

Commissioners of Police (CP) said, "As per an ex-student, there was an altercation between students and security guards at University. On the basis of this info, the case is being registered. Video footage is being analysed for probe and action. Two motorcycles were torched in the incident. Students are taken into confidence."

Uttar Pradesh's Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Prashant Kumar said that the situation in the university is completely under control. CP Prayagraj and other officials are present at the spot. Police monitoring the situation.

Also Read | India, Indonesia Hold Meeting on Development of Connectivity Between Andaman and Nicobar Island and Aceh Province.

He further said that talks are going on between the police administration and students.

Allahabad University will remain closed tomorrow, in wake of today's incident, wherein unknown elements broke open the locks of the university gates which resulted in violence between them and the guards, read an official statement from the University. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)