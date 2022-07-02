Srinagar, Jul 2 (PTI) The National Conference (NC) on Saturday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review the security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra so as to allow smooth passage of fruit-laden trucks on the national highway.

Expressing strong protest over the alleged halting of fruit-laden trucks on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in view of the Amarnath Yatra, the party said normal life and business of local populace living along the yatra route should not be made to suffer.

Urging the LG-led administration to allow smooth passage of fruit-laden trucks on the national highway, NC Lok Sabha MP from Anantnag, Hasnain Masoodi, party's north zone president Javed Dar, district president Baramaulla Sajad Shafi, and party leader Irshad Kar said the growers have already suffered huge losses over the past several years and now they have to face more losses as fruit-laden trucks were not allowed smooth passage along the highway.

"After witnessing sullen and silent losses for years, orchardists had pinned high hopes following the bumper harvest of cherry, plums and other fruits. Unfortunately for them, their produce which was supposed to reach fruit mandis across the country, is lying stuck on the highway for reasons known to the administration," they said.

The party leaders said sweltering heat wave in the valley has destroyed truckloads of fruits, vegetables plying to and fro from Srinagar to other parts of the country.

"Much losses have been incurred by mutton dealers as well," they said.

Asking the government to review the security arrangements, they said, security arrangements were well understood, but "not at the cost of people's economic activities".

"Having such-dim witted diktat in place has not only dampened the festive spirit of people, but also given a death blow to the already suffering businesses. Therefore, in the greater interests of the people and their economic prospects, the ongoing security arrangement should be reviewed and attuned to people's needs," the NC said.

Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the economy of the Union Territory was being "crippled" under the pretext of security.

"J&K's economy already in free fall since 2019 is being further crippled due to harassment caused under the pretext of security on the national highway. All transporters be it meat or fruit suppliers are suffering massive losses. @manojsinha_," she wrote on Twitter.

