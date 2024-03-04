New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The Congress on Monday attacked Narendra Modi over his ongoing multiple states visit to inaugurate development works and claimed that almost all the projects that he is inaugurating are either completions or expansions of projects that were in place before he became the prime minister.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar between March 4 to 6 during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 1,10,600 crore.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the prime minister is on an inauguration spree in different states today, tomorrow and day after.

"Almost all the projects that he is inaugurating are either completions or expansions of projects that were in place before he became the prime minister — but 'jhoot ke jaadugar' has to create media and photo opportunities for himself," the Congress general secretary said.

"The plutonium fast breeder reactor at Kalpakkam has been under implementation for over 22 years — and when I had visited it over a decade ago, it was more than 95% complete. But of course, the narrative now is that Mr Modi is responsible for it," he said.

The Congress leader said Prime Minister Modi is dedicating the NTPC power project in Telangana which was actually a firm commitment made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of February 2014.

"Earlier, the prime minister had taken credit for the AIIMS facility in Mangalgiri and for the IIT in Tirupati, both of which were also firm commitments in the law passed by the Parliament in February 2014 when Dr Manmohan Singh was the prime minister," he said.

The power projects that are being launched in Odisha are expansions of the existing facilities, Ramesh argued.

"As the Bharat Ratna LK Advani admitted almost exactly ten years ago: Narendra Modi is a brilliant event manager," he said.K

