Pithoragarh, Jun 27 (PTI) The BRO on Saturday opened an alternative bridge for traffic, days after a bailey bridge collapsed nearly 50 km from the Sino-India border in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.

The alternative bridge, which is very important for high altitude villages of the district, was built in five days, a BRO official said.

Also Read | Entrepreneur Aditya Modak Explains the Steps Involved in the Business Related to Pets; Know More!.

"The construction of the bridge has reconnected 15 high altitude villages with the sub-divisional headquarters at Munsyari and made it convenient for the security personnel who commute through the route," BRO official PK Rai said.

The bailey bridge in Senargar on Munsiyari-Milam road had crashed on Monday when a truck carrying a JCB machine was crossing it, an official said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Another Worker at MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Residence Tests COVID-19 Positive.

The truck driver and the JCB machine operator were injured as the 40-ft-long bridge, built in 2009, crashed under the combined weight of the truck and the JCB machine, Munsyari SDM AK Shukla had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)