Mumbai, June 27: Another worker at the residence of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray tested positive for the novel coronavirus, reports confirmed on Saturday. The infected individual was employed as a driver by the top state politician. He was the third worker at Thackeray's residence to contract the contagious virus.

In the past two more workers at Thackeray's residence had tested positive for coronavirus. They were also identified as drivers employed by the MNS chief. The trio are undergoing treatment at a city-based hospital. Raj Thackeray Demands Uddhav Thackeray Govt to Permit Only Bonafide Migrants from Other States in Maharashtra.

Reports could not confirm whether Thackeray or his family members would also be undertaking a test to determine whether they have contracted the virus.

Three senior politicians of Maharashtra - Ashok Chavan, Dhananjay Munde and Jitendra Awhad - all from the ruling camp, had earlier been infected with coronavirus. The three of them successfully recovered from the disease.

Mumbai, with over 70,000 cases, slipped past Delhi to become the second-worst affected city in India. Since the outbreak of coronavirus in the nation, Mumbai was placed at top of the tally due to the mounting number of new infections. Experts claim that the rate of infection has slowed down in Maharashtra and dropped below the national average.

The state's infection rate stands at 2.75 percent, whereas, the mortality rate is 4.65 percent at present. The doubling period is estimated to be around 24 days as per the current pace of infection. The statewide tally stands at 1.52 lakh, including 7,106 deaths.

