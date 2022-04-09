Chandigarh, Apr 9 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said alumni must ensure their contribution as 'guru-dakshina' to their institutions to help them grow better.

He said this addressing the ‘Alumni Meet-2022' of Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, according to an official release.

In his inaugural address, Khattar said he still remembers each corner of his college Pandit Neki Ram Sharma in Rohtak.

“Educational institutions are also like our home, every student is attached to it like a family member,” he said.

Describing the importance of alumni meets, Khattar said such meets are organised in almost every university across the globe.

“It is the responsibility of all of you to support your younger brothers and sisters studying in this university either by guiding them, paying their fees, or in some other way,” he addressing the alumni.

Evoking the ancient tradition of ‘gurukul, he said that in present time convocation ceremony is the 'dakshina-day'.

The CM said that this year Rs 20,000 crore has been allocated to the education sector to achieve the target of constructing one college within a radius of every 20 kms and one medical college in every district.

“This year four new medical colleges will be made functional,” he said.

Khattar directed the MDU vice chancellor to write a letter on his behalf to all the alumni, urging them to ensure their contribution in the progress of the university.

