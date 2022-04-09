Mumbai, April 9: A cyber criminal was nabbed by the Bhayandar unit of the Government Railway Police (GRP) Crime Branch from Jamtara, Jharkhand, for allegedly duping an RPF head constable of R98,000 on the pretext of updating the KYC of his bank account. Police seized four mobile phones and 13 SIM cards from him.

According to mid-day, the head constable in the RPF, attached to the DG office at Churchgate, received several messages and calls last month when he was in a Virar local, from the accused, who posed as a bank official. The accused threatened to close his bank account as he had not updated the KYC of his account. The complainant was asked to send Rs 10 as a processing fee, after which, the accused sent another link. As the complainant clicked on the link, R98,000 was deducted from his account. He then approached the GRP office and registered a complaint.

The Vasai police registered a case against an unidentified person and a parallel probe was carried out by the Bhayandar unit of the Railway Crime Branch. After a search of seven days, the crime branch officers, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Special Task Force (STF) of Asansol, nabbed the accused Vikram Radheshyam Mandal, 26, from Kalagheria, on Thursday. They are now bringing him to Mumbai, said a GRP officer.

"By observing the technical analysis we learnt that the accused was in Jamtara. Railway Commissioner Kaisar Khalid instructed an officer to investigate. Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil, Senior Inspector A Sheikh, PSI Baba Chavan and his team, along with local STF and SRP teams, we caught Mandal from Jamtara," an officer said. The probe revealed Mandal had built a luxurious house and bought land with money he stole similarly from others. The Railway Crime Branch is probing how he got the data of the constable, said an officer.

